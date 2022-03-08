know what the risks are

A quick search on research sites on “how to lose weight” leads to more than 57.5 million results, with content that includes diets, medicines, herbal medicines and teas indicated for fat burning and appetite suppression.

In early February, the nurse Mara Abreu died after suffering a fulminant hepatitis related to the consumption of capsules of a slimming tea of ​​50 herbs. She even underwent a liver transplant, but rejected the organ and did not survive.

Just a few weeks later, the country followed the case of singer Paulinha Abelha. The cause of death of the singer of Calcinha Preta has not yet been clarified, but doctors who took care of the artist suspect that she was suffering from kidney problems caused by the continuous use of medicines or teas to lose weight. The practice was confirmed by Paulinha’s widower to Fantástico.

After all, what are the risks of consuming medicines, herbal medicines and herbal teas indicated for weight loss?

“The idea of ​​taking a miracle drug to lose weight has been around for a long time. The dream of humanity is to eat what you want and not get fat. However, there are few official medicines recognized by Anvisa and the FDA (American surveillance agency) available in Brazil”, says endocrinologist Jamilly Drago, who works at Hospital Brasília/Dasa.

Understand the difference between each of these categories:

Medicines

Medicines intended for weight loss are indicated for people with a body mass index (BMI) above 30, patients with grade 2 obesity with some associated comorbidity and grade 3 onwards. They can only be sold in pharmacies and drugstores and with a prescription from a qualified professional.

There are currently five drugs approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for the treatment of obesity. Are they:

Sibutramine: classified as a satietygen, it increases the body’s serotonin uptake, decreases hunger and makes the feeling of satiety reach the brain faster;

Orlistat: prevents the absorption of a third of the fat in the intestine by inhibiting gastrointestinal enzymes;

Lorcasserin hydrochloride: acts on the uptake of serotonin in the brain, decreasing appetite and increasing satiety;

Saxenda: acts on the regions of the brain that regulate appetite, making you feel less hungry;

Bupropion hydrochloride + naltrexone hydrochloride: also reduce appetite through action on the brain.

The doctor Jamilly Drago warns that the indication of these drugs is not widespread. “The clinical condition of the patient needs to be evaluated individually. He has to do evidentiary tests, detect sarcopenic obesity – characterized by muscle weakness. It is also considered whether they have associated pathologies and binge eating,” she explains.

The specialist considers that these medications do not treat binge eating, a psychiatric and behavioral disorder. “We have to understand that obesity has several causes and a single drug cannot fight them all at the same time”, she emphasizes.

Scratchs

All approved weight loss drugs are subject to side effects such as dry mouth, insomnia, tachycardia, palpitations, headache, abdominal or rectal pain, increased blood pressure, depression, anxiety, hypoglycemia, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The use of medication without medical advice can lead to kidney and liver failure, psychiatric disorders – psychoses, neurosis, panic syndrome -, vitamin deficiency, electrolyte disturbances and arrhythmia.

“People, sometimes desperate, use anything. We’ve seen it all in endocrinology offices: use of antiarrhythmic drugs, which increase heart rate. Even thermogenics that seem harmless, but can cause a heart attack,” says Drago.

herbal medicines

According to Anvisa’s RDC No. 26/2014, herbal medicines are considered to be medicines made from plant-based raw materials, such as roots, leaves, seeds, that have some therapeutic action. Other substances of plant origin can also be part of the formula, such as waxes, oils or extracts.

The Federal Pharmacy advisor for the state of Santa Catarina, Hortência Tierling, highlights that these products must have their safety and efficacy proven from clinical evidence.

According to her, there is a popular belief that, because they are manufactured with products of plant origin, herbal medicines are not harmful to health. However, consumption without a prescription can cause a number of problems due to the toxic action of some plants.

“No drug, be it a herbal medicine, is free from adverse reactions”, says Tierling.

Phytotherapics must be registered with Anvisa just like medicines, demonstrating a favorable benefit-risk ratio that supports their use.

slimming teas

Some natural herbal teas are known for their diuretic action, speeding up metabolism and burning accumulated fat. Specialists warn of the danger of mixing substances with a toxic effect in compositions that are often developed without a sanitary registration.

Anvisa highlights that, according to Brazilian legislation, tea is a food and cannot contain pharmaceutical substances, even if of phytotherapic origin.

“Even teas have indications and contraindications to their use, like any other product, as they interfere with normal physiological processes in the body. Some have the power of toxicity, for example”, says Hortência Tierling.

The pharmacist reminds that the population should not medicate on their own or purchase medicines on websites other than established pharmacies with doors open to the public, with a qualified pharmacist to give guidance.