know where to find the sleeping dragon

Elden Ring’s dragons have been introduced since the gameplay trailer as a kind of grand challenge in the Midlands. However, not all of them are that threatening. The community has already found one capable of dropping thousands of runes and more.

Interestingly, this magical creature is only vulnerable to players due to the curious fact that it is asleep. However, to get to it it is necessary to know which pieces of the board to move and guarantee the right missions to be guided to the final destination. Check out:

Tibia is one of the bosses in Elden Ring and can be found in three different locations. In the Wyndham Ruins, east of Liurnia of the Lakes or in Summonwater Village — the most recommended — in the eastern part of Limgrave. Upon defeating him, get the Roots of Death item.

Go to the Roundtable and talk to D;

After getting the Roots of Death, go to the Roundtable and look for D. Show him the item and a quest suggesting the Tainted a trip to meet Gurranq the Beast Cleric will be presented. A location will be marked on the map.

Just head there, interact with the portal, and the character will be transported to the Greyoll Dragon Rift, north of Caelid. Enter the Bestial Sanctuary and access the Lost Grace location to secure the checkpoint.

Head south to Greyoll’s Bridge;

This is still not the sleeping Elden Ring dragon you are looking for, stay calm. Head south of the Rift and march to Greyoll’s bridge – save your progress first and use Torrent to cross without getting caught. Now, the mission is to go on, without pausing to deal with the creatures in your path.

Under one of the Trees in your path, there will be a place to fly your horse. Climb it, glide above the mountains and keep an eye out for a crumbling old building. This is Fort Faroth, one of the reference points for finding the valuable draconic target.

There you have found the Sleeping Dragon;

Save your progress at the checkpoint closest to the Fort, from there you can already see the dragon lying down. To eliminate him you won’t need any battle or anything, he doesn’t wake up with your blows.

Defeating him grants the Tainted 74,000 runes (the game will notify 50,000+) and five Dragon Hearts — valuable Elden Ring exchanges.

