Laboratory collects high blood pressure medicine from contaminated batch

All batches of the antihypertensive drug losartan potassium, from the Medley brand, will be collected by the Sanofi Medley laboratory. The recall was announced by the pharmaceutical company, after finding the presence of magnetic impurities in the products, which may pose a risk to the health of users.

The drug is used to treat high blood pressure and acts as a blocker of angiotensin II receptors (ARBs).

According to the Estado de Minas newspaper, the medication is part of the first line of drugs to combat heart disease, protect the kidneys in patients with type 2 diabetes, recover from heart attacks and is also part of the list of drugs distributed free of charge by the Unified Health System (SUS).

In its warning, the laboratory stated that the impurities found in the batch of Losartan Potassium can cause changes in the users’ DNA, increasing the possibility of cancer in the long term. However, the drugmaker stressed that the specific risk of the substance effectively causing cancer in humans is still unknown.

The collection is free of charge and, for the replacement of the medication to be carried out, patients must consult the doctor.

Here are the drugs that should be replaced:

– Losartan potassium hydrochlorothiazide 50 mg 12.5 mg;

– Losartan potassium hydrochlorothiazide 100 mg 25 mg;

– Losartan potassium 50 mg;

– Losartan potassium 100 mg.

If you have any questions, users may contact Medley through Medley Customer Service at 0800-703-0014.









