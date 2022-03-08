Largest cruise ship, equivalent to 5 Titanics, sets sail

The newest addition to Royal Caribbean’s fleet, the Wonder of the Seas left the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida (USA), last Friday (4), for her first voyage. On this first seven-day journey, the ship goes to the Caribbean.

Not just any vehicle: it is the largest commercial ship in the world by gross tonnage (volume) criterion, with 236,857 tonnes – gross tonnage is the equivalent of a ship’s volume measured in water weight. And the second largest ship in existence today.

That’s more than 5 Titanics – the unlucky “unsinkable” ocean liner was 46,328 tons in AB. And so does the Wonder, by that criterion, the largest “normal” ship in the world, period, surpassing the 235,579 t Ever Ace container transport, but losing to the “abnormal” Pioneering Spirit, a huge transport and platform installer. of oil with 403,342 t AB, and which can be measured in 477 m in length counting its cranes. It still loses to the megatanker Seawise Giant, with 260,851 t, which was scrapped in 2010.

In this entire space, there is almost a floating city with 16 floors dedicated to guests. Wonder of the Seas measures 362m long and 64m wide and has a total of 18 decks – 16 of which are for passengers. It can accommodate 6,988 people and 2,300 crew and accelerate at a speed of 25 knots (the equivalent of 46 km/h).

According to Royal Caribbean, Wonder of the Seas was planned to make its China debut in 2021, but the journey was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The restaurants were renamed and the Mandarin signs were changed to English,” a company spokesperson explained to the British publication Daily Mail.

limitless fun

The entertainment center, meanwhile, has a smorgasbord of attractions that include 19 swimming pools, 20 restaurants, an ice rink, a casino and a green area with 20,000 plants and trees. On board the ocean liner, there will also be more than 100 artists and technicians committed to the fun of the crew.

Among the more bizarre attractions, there are cocktails made by robots at the “Bionic Bar”, a surf pool with four-meter-high waves and two climbing walls, as well as a 30-meter slide that goes from the 16th to the 6th decks. 13 seconds.

The next Wonder of the Seas tour should be in the summer of the Northern Hemisphere (June to September), with destinations in Latin Europe, such as Barcelona (Spain) and Rome (Italy). The world’s largest ship was built in Saint-Nazaire, northeast France. It cost a total of 1.2 billion euros (equivalent to R$ 6.7 billion).

Main image credit: Royal Caribbean/Disclosure

