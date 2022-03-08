Largest ship in the world, with 19 swimming pools and a green area with 20,000 plants and trees, sets sail for the first time

The world’s largest cruise ship, weighing 236,857 tons – five times heavier than the Titanic – set sail last Friday, with its 19 swimming pools, 20 restaurants, 11 bars, an ice rink, a casino and a green area, with 20 thousand plants and trees. The seven-day maiden voyage departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, and headed to the Caribbean.

With the capacity to carry 6,988 customers and 2,300 crew, the Wonder of the Seas can also contain, according to Royal Caribbean, enough beer to fill all the pools on board twice.

The ocean liner, 362 meters long, took three years to build in Saint-Nazaire, France, at a cost equivalent to R$6.7 billion. There are 18 decks, 16 for passengers, with a maximum speed of 22 knots (40 kilometers per hour). The ship is already scheduled to make a new tour in the summer of the Northern Hemisphere, along the European coast.

Among the highlights are cocktails made by robots at the Bionic Bar, in the Royal Promenade area, the possibility to see the musical “Chicago”, presented by a Broadway cast, a surf pool with four-meter high waves, a 25-meter zip-line long and two climbing walls.

There is also a mini-golf course, arcade, outdoor cinema, luxury spa, gym and a 30-meter slide that goes from deck 16 to deck 6 in 13 seconds. Additionally, the Ultimate Family Suite, which can accommodate 10 people, comes with a two-story slide from the bedroom to the living room.

According to the company responsible for the cruise, it was originally planned to make its debut in China last year, but had the opening postponed due to the pandemic.

— The restaurants were renamed and the Mandarin signs were changed to English. She will sail the Caribbean before switching to European cruises this summer,” a company spokesman told the Daily Mail.