Lost Ark has the impressive mark of more than 1 million accounts banned in a single day, confirms Amazon Games ⋆

Officially launched on the 11th of February, lost ark broke several records and continues to maintain a very high average in terms of the number of players dedicating themselves to the adventure. To give you an idea, in the last 24 hours, the game recorded a peak of more than 908 thousand simultaneous players and the numbers have remained at that level. However, as everyone already knows, success always comes with some problems. In this regard, I would like to draw your attention to a statement released by the amazon games… let’s check it out?

A few days ago, the folks at Amazon Games released a special post to talk about the main problems that have been hampering players’ experiences with the Lost Ark phenomenon. In that post, the company confirmed that it was monitoring bot movements and would act vigorously to ensure fair gaming for everyone. Then, this past weekend, the developer issued a statement to confirm that it banned more than a million accounts, due to the use of bots. So it is! And that total was recorded in a single working day.

According to the devs, there are chances that some players have been banned in the wrong way and this will force them to contact support in order to recover their accounts. Still, we cannot deny that the number of banned accounts is frightening. Anyway, the action goes against what was promised by Amazon Games in a statement that reinforced the commitment to keep the game fair for everyone. Incidentally, the development team confirmed that it continues to work on improving tools and methods to identify bots. So it looks like Lost Ark is ready to tackle a problem that, unfortunately, is pretty common in the MMORPG world. For more information, visit the game’s Steam page.