March 8: the symbol of women’s struggle for their rights | Women’s Day

International Women’s Day, conceived in 1910, was recognized by the United Nations in 1977. Even though the origin and celebration of women’s rights on a given day have an American tradition, there are many symbolic dates with the same purpose .

The first attempt seems to date back to 1909 through the defunct Socialist Party of the United States, which celebrated a National Women’s Day on February 28 of that year.

A year later, during the International Conference of Socialist Women, held in Copenhagen, the idea of ​​an international day to celebrate women came up.

The German Clara Zetkin proposed, at that 1910 conference, the creation of International Women’s Day without setting a date, amid growing complaints of labor and electoral discrimination suffered by women in industrialized countries.

The day was first celebrated on March 19, 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. On that occasion, more than a million women demonstrated in Europe.

Demonstration of workers

Left aside by the division of the workers’ movement and the First World War, it reappeared in Russia on March 8 (February 23, according to the Russian calendar), on the occasion of a workers’ demonstration in St. the return of men from the front.

In 1921, Lenin, the founder of the Soviet Union, chose this date in honor of working women and started a tradition in communist countries. In today’s China, female workers benefit from half-day time off.

In the 1970s, the feminist movement appropriated this date to strengthen its demands for equal political and social rights.

And in 1977, the UN declared 8 March the International Day for Women’s Rights and for Peace.