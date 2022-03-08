Microsoft’s bet to dominate the gaming world – Época Negócios

+



STRENGTHENING WEIGHT: By incorporating Activision Blizzard games, Microsoft also gains muscle to enter the metaverse (Photo: Disclosure)

In addition to the sheer volume of users, Blizzard’s cross-platform games also mean a gateway to the metaverse. “While Meta is tied to virtual glasses from its subsidiary Oculus, Microsoft has acquired Blizzard games that already feature a virtual world in which users can find themselves, such as the online game Call of Duty,” says Charles Elson, director of John L. Weinberg in Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware, USA.

He cautions, however, that there are some governance challenges on this journey, as the acquisition was negotiated at a time of sexual harassment scandals within Activision Blizzard. There are accusations that Bobby Kotick, who continued as the company’s CEO until the second half of February, covered up the allegations and collaborated with the toxicity in the work environment. “This has created a lot of disruption and time spent finding ways to deal with the issues, which can hurt the focus of the business a little bit. Microsoft will have to deal with that, because when you buy the company, you also acquire your problems,” he says.

What is said in the market is that, at least until the conclusion of the deal, Bobby Kotick will continue as CEO of Activision Blizzard. After that, you will report to Spencer. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, according to The Wall Street Journal, Kotick is expected to leave the company and receive about US$ 293 million for the termination. Spencer, in a statement, said that Microsoft is committed to improving the work environment – ​​and that business success goes hand in hand with treating people with dignity and respect.