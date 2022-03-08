Monday, March 7 | Summary of the day

Russia and Ukraine meet for the third time since the beginning of the war. Deadline for submitting declaration of Income Tax 2022 starts this Monday (7). The disappointment of those who went to consult the “forgotten money” in banks and came across few reais. And the end of the mandatory use of masks indoors in Rio.

12th day of war in Ukraine

1 of 1 Negotiations table with the delegations of Ukraine (left) and Russia (right) on March 7, 2022 — Photo: Courtesy/Government of Belarus Negotiating table with the delegations of Ukraine (left) and Russia (right) on March 7, 2022 — Photo: Courtesy/Government of Belarus

The war in Ukraine has reached its 12th day. Amid negotiations for a temporary ceasefire and rounds of negotiations, images from the battlefields show that Russian attacks continue and that they seem to hit more and more civilians in the invaded country. More than 1.5 million refugees have already left Ukraine, and even more people are internally displaced or trapped in cities surrounded by Russian troops.

This Monday (7), after mutual accusations between the countries for the failure of the ceasefire agreements during the weekend, Moscow announced the creation of new humanitarian corridors. Four of the paths offered lead straight to Russia or Belarus. Russian news agency RIA reported that humanitarian corridors will depart from Kiev, Kharkiv, Chernigov, Mariupol and Sumy, which are among the most attacked cities in Ukraine. Ukrainians considered the offer “immoral”.

3rd round of negotiations

Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine met for the third time since the invasion began. According to the spokesman of the Ukrainian delegation, Mykhailo Podoliyak, there is a small and positive improvement in the organization of the humanitarian corridors (understand). Russian spokesman Vladimir Medinsky said that “it is still too early” to talk about progress in the negotiations and that it is not possible to expect that the next conversation will bring a “end result”.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov had conditioned the end of the war to the following actions by Ukraine: an end to the country’s military operations; change of the Constitution in favor of neutrality, preventing the country from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO); recognition of Crimea as Russian territory; and recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent countries.

The Federal Revenue began to receive the Personal Income Tax Declaration 2022 (base year 2021). The deadline is April 29, but the taxpayer who sends it before can have advantages, such as:

increased chances of receiving the refund (if you are entitled) in the first batches of payments;

more time to identify and correct eventual errors, avoiding falling into the fine-mesh;

and less risk of experiencing slowdowns in the online system used to transmit the statement.

The program must be downloaded from the Federal Revenue website (click here to access). Refunds will start to be paid at the end of May and will last until September – there are five batches of payment, one per month.

The Internal Revenue Service estimates that 34.1 million declarations will be delivered. Whoever is obliged to declare and fails to do so, or sends it after the deadline, will have to pay a fine of at least R$ 165.74; and a maximum of 20% of the tax due. 👉 See everything you need to know before making the IR statement.

The City Hall of Rio removed this Monday the mandatory use of protective masks against Covid-19 – they were being required only in closed places. The city is the first capital in Brazil to adopt the measure. Municipal Health Secretary Daniel Soranz warned: “It is important to emphasize that people who have immunosuppression or severe comorbidities and who have not been vaccinated continue to wear a mask. People who have respiratory symptoms should also wear a mask to avoid transmission.” He also said that the “vaccination passport” will continue to be required at least until the end of March.

Fiocruz sees precipitation

Researchers at the Covid-19 Observatory of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) believe that the release of the use of masks in closed environments is hasty, as it should occur in stages.

Counting down the days to know your “forgotten money” balance in the bank? Well, Mrs. Antônia Campos, 83 years old, was happy as she was, after all, she was counting on getting a little lost money there. The pensioner, who lives in Natal, believed that the amount would come from the savings confiscated during the Collor administration and was already counting on this money to change her car. This Monday, on the first day of the consultation opened by the Central Bank, she discovered that she has credit for only R$ 2.82. The forgotten value is from a consortium she joined many years ago, but left after a fight at a meeting. In this report, we show other stories of Brazilians who expected a fortune, but found cents.

