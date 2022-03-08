More than 300 civilians die in three months of air strikes in Ethiopia, according to UN – News

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Monday that at least 304 civilians had been killed since late November in a series of air strikes in war-torn northern Ethiopia, mainly in the Tigray region. .

The human rights and security situation in Ethiopia “has significantly deteriorated” since the end of November, denounced Michelle Bachelet in her speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Bachelet said that between 22 November 2021 and 28 February this year, her office “continued to receive reports of serious and large-scale human rights violations in the context of the expansion of the conflict in the regions of Afar and Amhara, in addition to Tigre.” “.

The United Nations representative expressed particular concern about the large number of air strikes apparently carried out by the Ethiopian Air Force, mainly in Tigra, but also in Afar.





Bachelet’s office recorded “304 deaths and 373 injuries due to aerial bombardment during the reporting period,” it said.

Bachelet highlighted that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure were also carried out by other parties to the conflict, including Tigré forces, and warned of reports of rape and sexual violence.

The conflict in Tigray began in November 2020 after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to overthrow the TPLF, the former ruling party in the region.



