More than 6 million people died of Covid-19 in the world, says survey | coronavirus

The number was reached just over 4 months after the globe recorded 5 million deaths from the disease.

The United States is the country with the highest number of deaths: 958,400, according to Hopkins. Brazil is in second place, with 652,207, according to the consortium of press vehicles. In the last month alone, 22,000 deaths were recorded, the highest monthly amount since August last year.

In all, 4 countries in America, 4 in Europe and two in Asia make up the ten with the most deaths worldwide (see chart):

Countries with the most deaths from Covid-19 World surpassed 6 million deaths this Monday (7) Source: Consortium of press vehicles/g1 (Brazil) and Johns Hopkins

Here are some highlights of the pandemic around the world:

Hong Kong had the highest moving average of confirmed deaths relative to population in the last week, according to “Our World in Data”, linked to the University of Oxford. The city will test its entire population of 7.5 million people three times this month, the Associated Press news agency said.

Poland, Hungary, Romania and other Eastern European countries continue to have high death tolls, at the same time as they receive 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine – which has only 35% of the population vaccinated against Covid-19 and 112 thousand deaths. .

Despite the high availability of vaccines, the United States has less than 65% of the population fully vaccinated. In Brazil, 72.5% of the population has already received two doses of vaccine.

The remote islands of the Pacific – whose isolation protected them for more than two years – are now facing their first outbreaks and deaths, fueled by the omicron variant. But the scenario is uneven: Tonga, which has 66% of the population fully vaccinated, has not yet recorded deaths even with the first outbreak in January. In the Solomon Islands, which only have 12% of the inhabitants vaccinated, there are already more than 100 deaths.

To the Associated Press, Professor Tikki Pang, from the National University of Singapore, said that Covid-19 is a “disease of the unvaccinated”.

“This is a disease of the unvaccinated – look what is happening in Hong Kong right now, the healthcare system is overwhelmed,” said Pang, former director of research policy and cooperation with the World Health Organization. “The vast majority of deaths and severe cases are in the vulnerable, unvaccinated segment of the population.”

According to “Our World in Data”, Hong Kong has 69.84% of the population with two doses of vaccine.

Despite the enormity of the number, the world undoubtedly passed 6 million deaths some time ago – because of underreporting.

Also to the AP, the head of data for “Our World in Data”, Edouard Mathieu, said that, as the numbers of excess mortality in the countries are studied, there are likely to be four times the officially reported death toll from the pandemic.

“Confirmed deaths represent a fraction of the actual number of deaths due to Covid, mainly because of limited testing and challenges in attributing the cause of death,” Mathieu said. “In some countries, especially rich ones, this fraction is high and the official count can be considered quite accurate, but in others it is highly underestimated,” he added.

See below how much time has passed between every million deaths from Covid:

January 9, 2020 – 1st official death

– 1st official death September 28, 2020 – 1 million deaths (263 days after 1st death)

– 1 million deaths (263 days after 1st death) January 14, 2021 – 2 million deaths (108 days since 1st million deaths)

– 2 million deaths (108 days since 1st million deaths) April 17, 2021 – 3 million deaths (93 days from 2 million)

– 3 million deaths (93 days from 2 million) July 7, 2021 – 4 million deaths (81 days from 3 million)

– 4 million deaths (81 days from 3 million) November 1, 2021 – 5 million deaths (117 days from 4 million)

– 5 million deaths (117 days from 4 million) March 7, 2022 – 6 million deaths (126 days from 5 million)

Hospital cares for a patient with Covid-19 in Sofia, Bulgaria, in photo October 15

The first million deaths were marked by a first wave in Europe, in March and April 2020, which scared the world and led countries to adopt severe restriction measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

The second million victims was marked by a steady acceleration in the number of deaths, first in Europe, driven by the alpha variant, detected initially in the UK, and later in the USA, which led the world to reach the record of daily deaths at the time.

The third million deaths was marked by a sharp drop in the number of deaths in both the US and Europe, after severe restrictions and with the acceleration of vaccination. At the same time, deaths were already starting to rise in South America and Asia, as of March.

The fourth million was marked by a surge in the pandemic in South America and Asia, mainly because of Brazil and India.