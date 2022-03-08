Moscow warns Russian oil embargo would have catastrophic consequences

Russia warned on Monday of “catastrophic consequences” in the event of a Western embargo on Russian oil, which the United States and the European Union are studying as a possible retaliatory measure for Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

“It is quite obvious that the refusal to buy Russian oil will have catastrophic consequences for the world market,” said Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Alexander Novak. “The price increase could be unpredictable and reach more than 300 dollars a barrel or more,” he said, quoted by Russian news agencies.

According to Novak, it is impossible to quickly replace Russian oil on the European market with an alternative source. “It will take several years and will be much more expensive for European consumers, who will be the main victims of this scenario,” he warned. The price of a barrel of North Sea Brent topped $140 on Sunday, close to its all-time high of $147.50, reached in July 2008.

Novak’s remarks come as the United States and the EU discuss the imposition of sanctions on Russian oil and gas, in reprisal for Russian military intervention in Ukraine, as part of a series of tough economic sanctions against Moscow in recent days.

