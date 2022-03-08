New senior-focused buildings include health clinics and even robots

With the increase in the elderly population in Brazil, the real estate market has been looking more and more closely at this public. Among the novelties focused on the older public are condominiums that include internal medical clinics, adapted spaces and even robots that help in the residents’ routine.

In a senior residential, you enjoy services included in the value of the condominium and can add others, paid separately, as you get older. It’s the “aging in place” concept, consolidated in the United States, but now gaining strength here: housing for those over 60 with infrastructure that follows the demands that arise with age.

The Vintage Senior Residence condominium, a Cyrela project in Porto Alegre, offers a 24-hour nurse through a partnership with Grupo ATS, which specializes in health management. In addition, the anti-panic buttons in the 120 apartments (one in the bedroom and one in the bathroom) activate the reception and the outpatient clinic.

Condominiums such as the Vintage Senior Residence (photo) are already planned with living spaces according to the residents’ profile Image: Reproduction/Cyrela

Nurse Mariana Guaragna says that the most common care involves measuring blood pressure, temperature, oxygen saturation and glucose. In almost six months of operation, the only emergency was a case of severe dehydration of a patient with covid-19. An ambulance was called, but he did not need hospitalization.

One of the residents is retired Gentil Sancandi, 85 years old. Without serious health problems, he proudly says that his pressure is almost always in the range of 12 x 8, checked in the condominium. Sancandi does stretching exercises at the gym, something he’s never done in his life, and he likes to walk.

Vintage Senior Residence’s adapted pool Image: Reproduction/Cyrela

He prefers green areas because the treadmill is fast for him, who uses a walker. The building has a swimming pool, but the elderly person is afraid because of the hearing aid. These services are included in the condominium, of R$ 1.1 thousand. The two physical therapy sessions he does a week are paid separately.

After living in his own home and in a nursing home in the countryside, the gaucho wanted to be closer to his daughters in the capital. “He is very active, enjoys the things of the condominium. In the countryside, he was only in the bedroom”, says caregiver Daisy Peixoto.

Technology

In Curitiba, construction company Laguna also promises to use technology as an ally. The Bioos development has two towers: one residential, with 108 apartments, and another that is a medical center, with a day hospital for low-complexity procedures, which will also serve non-residents in the condominium. With delivery scheduled for 2025, the project has apartments between R$ 550 thousand and R$ 1.1 million.

The venture will offer residents a telepresence robot. In addition to virtual assistance, such as turning the lights on and off and tuning in to their favorite TV show, the robot moves around the house and the elderly person does not have to get up all the time. Whoever wants to buy it will spend around R$ 60 thousand.

In São Paulo, Matushita’s Matushita Construction Company provides for a partnership in the area of ​​telemedicine, which will offer emergency consultation services to residents. The building will be erected in the region of Vila Mariana, south zone. The works begin this semester and are expected to be delivered in 30 months.

Exercise spaces and large circulation areas are priorities in this type of condominium like the Matture (photo) Image: Reproduction/Matsushita

For Luiz França, who presides over the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers, the growing demand in São Paulo is still not being met. He is supported by a study by the Seade Foundation that points to an increase in life expectancy in the state of 17.7 years in five decades. “It is certainly a segment with high potential.”

Law of 2020 forces real estate to have more accessibility

In force since 2020, the Accessibility Law indirectly promotes the inclusion of the elderly in the real estate market. Although it sets accessibility standards for people with disabilities, it foresees, for example, the need for wider corridors and elevators for stretchers and wheelchairs.

“The rule is being implemented, but some real estate projects advertise this as a differential. This is basic, elementary”, says the architect and urban planner Lilian Avivia Lubochinski, who designs condominium projects for the elderly in Brazil and abroad. “Old age is not a disease, it is a period of life,” she continues.

Engineer Norton Mello, author of the book “Senior living: Concept, Global Market and Successful Enterprises”, says that the market is still in its infancy in Brazil. “There is a problem in the technical training of architects and engineers. There are no formal disciplines on health and well-being projects in the courses. Only in postgraduate courses”, he assesses.

Claudio Bernardes, vice president of the Union of Real Estate Purchase, Sale and Administration Companies (Secovi) in São Paulo, sees signs of change. “We have seen an increase in the public, which will allow sufficient scale for new ventures.”

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.