Nuclear research center in Ukraine is hit by bombing

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Monday that a nuclear research center producing radioisotopes for medical and industrial purposes was damaged by bombing in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine. According to the national regulatory body, however, the incident did not cause an increase in radiation levels.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano said that as the nuclear material used at the site is always below the critical level and the inventory of radioactive supplies is also very low, there were no major consequences.

However, Mariano stressed that incidents involving nuclear facilities during the war have the potential to have much greater proportions. Last Friday (4/3), a building at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia, was set on fire during clashes between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

“We must act to prevent a nuclear accident in Ukraine, which could have severe consequences for public health and the environment. We can’t wait,” Mariano said.

The director-general also stressed that he had already shown himself available to go to Chernobyl – the scene of the biggest nuclear accident in history and today under the control of Russian forces – in order to guarantee the safety of nuclear plants during the war.

“I said I’m willing to go to Chernobyl, but it can be anywhere as long as it facilitates this urgent and necessary action.”

Of the 15 Ukrainian reactors, eight are still operating in the country, including two in Zaporizhzhia.

#Ukraine informed the IAEA that a new nuclear research facility producing radioisotopes for medical and industrial applications had been damaged by shelling in #Kharkiv on Sunday. The incident did not cause any increase in radiation levels at the website. https://t.co/7eMUuzI7ix pic.twitter.com/cAbPNhp6VT — IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 7, 2022

Chernobyl under Russian control

Russian troops took, on February 24, the Chernobyl power plant, where the 1986 accident took place, which left at least 31 direct victims and countless in the following years due to the radiation received.

The Russian army, however, did not allow the 210 personnel and guards currently on site to be replaced. The same group has been working for 12 days.