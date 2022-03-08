NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti launch may have been cancelled; RTX 3090 Ti arrives on March 29

High-end GPU may be experiencing chip shortage issues

NVIDIA made a lot of noise during CES 2022 with the announcement of the “monster” GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which would be the fastest GPU in the world, within the GeForce line, so far. The video card was promised for January, but so far nothing. According to a Chiphell forum user, the RTX 3090 Ti should arrive on March 29th. In addition, the alleged RTX 3070 Ti 16GB would have been canceled.

According to the message on the forum, one of the biggest reasons for the video card delay would be the lack of video memory. “RTX 3090 Ti is bigger than expected, memories need to be replaced,” the post reads. Not only replacing this component, but doing something like that even in the midst of a shortage of chips is a difficult task.

It has also been said that the manufacturing and assembly process of the RTX 3090 Ti would also be experiencing problems in the BIOS. No details have been revealed and NVIDIA has never commented on the high-end GPU lag. Even without launching, it has already been seen on websites around the world, costing up to US$ 5,500.

The delay in delivery could cause the RTX 3090 Ti to arrive together with the possible AMD Radeon RX 6950XT. Rumors about AMD’s high-end GPU say that it is scheduled for mid-April, will be made in 7nm, memories at 18 Gbps and may have other variants of this SKU.



The RTX 3090 Ti will use the GA102 chip completely, with the GA102-350 variant, equipped with 10752 CUDA cores, 256 cores more than the current high-end RTX 3090. The graphics card will also have 24GB GDDR6X memory. video, operating at 21 Gbps, and with a bandwidth of 1008 GB/s. The number of the RTX 3090 Ti that most impresses is its 450W consumption.

The die size of the RTX 3090 Ti should be the same as the RTX 3090, with 628.4mm², the same die as the standard RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080 12GB and RTX 3080. The high-end GPU should run at significantly higher clock rates compared to the base SKU, which would be 1560 MHz base clock and 1860 MHz during boost.

It goes without saying that the RTX 3090 Ti will be an extremely niche card. If the RTX 3090 has a suggested price of $1,499, imagine the RTX 3090 Ti.

