oil has a new high and is already above US$ 130

Oil prices rose again on Tuesday (8) and exceeded the US$ 130 mark, amid new sanctions and boycotts announced by Western countries against Russia. Around 2:15 pm (GMT), the barrel of Brent oil soared 6.84% to US$ 131.64 — in nominal terms (that is, without considering inflation), the highest value in 14 years since 2008.

American oil WTI (West Texas Intermediate) rose 7.69%, reaching US$ 128.58.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, gas and energy imports — a response to the 13-day invasion of Ukraine. “The US will target the main artery of Russia’s economy. This means that Russian oil will no longer be accepted at US ports,” he said.

Biden acknowledged, however, that the decision will cost the US population.

“The war of [Vladimir] Putin is already hitting the American family at the fuel pump. Since Putin started the climb in Ukraine, the price of fuel has risen by 75 cents. With this action, it will continue to rise,” he warned, adding that he would release 60 million barrels from the US reserve to try to contain the price increase.

Shortly after, the United Kingdom also announced that it will gradually eliminate imports of oil and derivatives from Russia by the end of this year.

Effects in Brazil

The war between Russia and Ukraine should also impact – and soon – the price of fuel in Brazil. Experts consulted last week by the UOL already consider that the price of a barrel of oil will still remain above US$ 100 for a few months, regardless of the duration of the conflict, and Petrobras will not be able to hold the transfer of this increase, especially if the dollar rises again.

But is it possible for a liter of gasoline, for example, to reach R$10?

Economist Guilherme Moreira, coordinator of the IPC (Consumer Price Index) at Fipe (Economic Research Institute Foundation), believes that it is not “absurd” to think so, at least in some Brazilian cities. He mentions that, on the 2nd, for example, the barrel of Brent was being traded at US$ 111, which represents an increase of 44% in relation to the December price. On the other hand, the real appreciated by 10% against the dollar.

“Doing a simple subtraction, you still have 34% left [de diferença]. In places like Rio de Janeiro, for example, where gasoline is already over R$7, a 30% increase would raise the price to almost R$10″, he says. [correrá] if everything remains as it is today. But we know that the trend is for the dollar to appreciate, which can also drive this increase”, he adds.

André Braz, economist and coordinator of the IPC at Ibre/FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getúlio Vargas), thinks that it is not possible to speculate values, but says he agrees that the increase is inevitable, since the situation is “atypical” and comes at a time when Brazil is still recovering from the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

“It will depend a little on the appreciation of our currency as well, which can mitigate increases from now on. But it will certainly affect inflation, even through agriculture itself. We have already seen international prices for corn, soybeans and wheat shooting, which can contaminate the price of meats. It’s that snowball, one price pulling the other”, he explains.

(With Reuters)