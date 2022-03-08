Oleksii Reznikov talks about receiving weapons

Ukraine’s government says it has “made significant progress” with its international partners to receive weapons and ammunition from them that will be used to defend its territory amid Russia’s military offensive.

“I will not comment on the supply of weapons and ammunition, this is a sensitive issue. Let it be a surprise to the enemy. Know this: there is significant progress,” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Facebook.

He also pointed out that in the last three days more than 50,000 helmets and bulletproof vest pieces were delivered or hired. In addition, the Ukrainian Army will also receive uniforms that have been prepared for NATO.

“We are ‘intercepting’ suppliers that have already produced uniforms intended for NATO armies. It does not matter if our defenders are dressed differently. The main thing is that they must have what they need to defeat the enemy”, emphasized the minister.

He added that more than 140,000 Ukrainians – mostly men – who were in other countries had returned and that tens of thousands had joined the so-called Territorial Defense Forces.

More than 20,000 requests have already been received from foreigners who are willing to go to Ukraine and defend “the world from the Russian Nazis on the Ukrainian front so that the Kremlin’s evil does not spread”, the minister added.