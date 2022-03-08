People with congenital heart disease are more likely to contract severe covid

posted on 07/03/2022 12:23 / updated on 07/03/2022 12:25



(credit: DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP)

People who have a congenital heart defect are more likely to develop severe Covid-19 and to die from the disease. The conclusion is from a research published this Monday (7/3) in the magazine circulationfrom the American Heart Association.

According to the study, these people were also more likely to need an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and mechanical ventilator. Among those most at risk were people over 50, with other health conditions, and men.

There are more than a dozen congenital heart defects. They occur when the heart or blood vessels do not develop normally before birth.

To arrive at the result, the researchers examined data from patients hospitalized with covid-19 between March 2020 and January 2021. In that period, the database had more than 235 thousand patients, aged between 1 and 64 years.

Of the 235,638 hospitalized patients with covid-19 evaluated, 421 or 0.2% had a congenital heart defect. Of these, 54% were admitted to the ICU compared with 43% of those without congenital heart disease; 24% required a ventilator to breathe compared with 15% of those without a congenital heart defect; and 11% died during hospitalization compared with 7% of those without a congenital heart defect.