Petlove buys Nofaro and soars as a leader in pet health plans

The e-commerce Petlove announced this Tuesday (08) the purchase of the company of health plans for pets Nofaro. The acquisition makes Petlove a leader in this market, with an expectation of revenue of R$ 500 million with health plans in the next two years, according to the company.

The transaction amount was not disclosed. This is Petlove’s sixth acquisition in the last three years. Today, the company is a group that brings together both the virtual store and services such as the subscription club, the tour and accommodation application DogHero, the education platform Vet Smart and the insurance company Porto.Pet. In all, the company earned BRL 800 million in 2021.

The founder of Petlove, Marcio Waldman, was recently on the Do Zero ao Topo podcast and told the story of the creation of the company, which started as an e-commerce in 1999 and almost went bankrupt in the period between 2005 and 2011.

In August last year, the company raised R$750 million in an investment round led by North American manager Riverwood Capital.

“Brazil is the second largest pet market in the world and, with this move, Petlove&Co expands its leadership in the pet health insurance sector,” said Talita Lacerda, CEO of Petlove&Co, in a statement about the transaction.

With the purchase of Nofaro, the company’s customer base in the healthcare segment exceeds 70,000 pets and 1,000 accredited partners. Petlove has been operating in the segment since April 2021. According to Talita, the company expects to double the number of customers by the end of 2022.

Nofaro is a startup created in the South region, in 2014, and present in the cities of Porto Alegre, Caxias do Sul, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, São Paulo and Campinas.

