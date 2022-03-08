PlayStation has NOT acquired Konami’s franchise; understand

This Monday (7), an alleged leak involving a franchise negotiation between PlayStation and Konami took over social media, which created an uproar in the gamer community. However, the information was duly verified, and the account that released it confirmed that it was fake news.

Just hours after sharing PlayStation’s alleged purchase of a popular Konami IP, the user Video Game Leaks revealed that it was all a joke in order to promote the fake profile and gain followers/mentions. For this, he summoned the classic meme from the Frogger game and took everyone by surprise, destroying the “hype train”.

‘Frogger: Frogged and Loaded’ will be developed as a PlayStation exclusive by Quantic Dream. You’ll play as Mark Frogger, a crooked New York cop who doesn’t play by the rules, and his sidekick Allwomen R-Whores, described by David Cage himself as “accurate”.

In this way, it is possible to ensure that the rumors involving the likely returns of Silent Hill or Metal Gear have returned to the shadows. Thus, it remains to wait for more news – now official or from reliable sources – and hope for some of the previous rumors to come true.

PlayStation Showcase or State of Play could take place this week

Earlier, Game Reactor journalist Eirik Hyldbakk claimed to have heard from Sony internal sources that a PlayStation showcase will take place in the coming days. The company has not officially commented, and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could delay the presentation. Click here to learn more.