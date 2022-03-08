PS5 GTA V will cost R$ 53.73 on the PS Store for 3 months

The price of GTA V for PS5 on the PS Store in Brazil is also “special”, just like in other corners of the world. Pre-sale is now open and will need to pay BRL 53.73 to access the new features of the Rockstar title. This offer will be active for the first three months after the launch on March 15th.

It’s a great chance for fans of the franchise to pay less for the title. After June 14, when the promotional period ends, the game will cost BRL 214.90. By purchasing the current-gen port, consumers will also be granted access to GTA Online.

Check out the description of GTA V for PS5 on the PS Store in the images below, now with the special price available:

To find the game in the console store, just access the PS5 version on the PS Store, then choose the View Product option on the “[…]”. Then just click on “[…]” again and the pre-order option will be presented. It is not possible to find it in the browser, at least for now.

GTA V on PS5 can take up almost 90 GB of storage

PS5’s GTA V can take up around 90GB of the console’s SSD, according to the PlayStation Game Size page. The pre-load of the title will be available this Tuesday (08). See more information here!