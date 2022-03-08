PS5’s GTA V may have a promotional price on the PS Store

According to Australia’s PS Store, PS5’s GTA V will have a special launch price until June 14th. Rockstar hasn’t hinted at anything new about a free upgrade to the game’s new ports, but if the information is correct, the game will cost around AUD$14.99 — BRL 55.96 in direct conversion.

The digital booking option still did not appear on the Brazilian PS Store, however, players from Australia had access to the title page and shared images. The work can be purchased at that price in the first three months. Check out:

As of the mentioned date, GTA V on PS5 will cost AUD$ 59.95 — BRL 223.01 at the current exchange rate. This bundle includes access to GTA Online, which will be free for three months on Sony’s latest console.

It is worth mentioning: Sony and Rockstar have not yet made the pre-sale of the game available in Brazil. This price in national currency is only speculative based on direct conversions. Soon we will know how much the port will cost officially.

PS5 GTA V pre-load starts on Tuesday (08)

GTA V for PS5 will make its debut on March 15, and those who want to purchase the game will have to reserve about 86.8 GB on the console’s SSD. The “PlayStation Game Size” account revealed that the preload will start on Tuesday (08). See more information here!