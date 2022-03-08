Putin has terminal bowel cancer, says British newspaper

O british newspaper “Daily Star” said that the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, have end-stage bowel cancer. According to the newspaper, the information comes from intelligence reports from the Pentagon and from Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, among the signs is the “swollen face” Putin has been showing, something that could be a sign that he is taking chemotherapy drugs or steroids. His more closed expression shows that he is in constant pain.say American sources.

Legacy

Also according to the “Daily Star”, this could make Putin more aggressive or he could be attacking Ukraine, as he knows he is dying and wants to leave a legacy.

A former officer military intelligence who now works at the Pentagon said analysts study Putin and believe he is seriously ill“in the past we have seen him smile, but in 2022 there are few pictures of him looking happy,” said the source.

“His look suggests he is in pain and our people suggest his angry look is likely the result of him being in agony. Our people are confident he is sick, he is worried about Covid as he keeps his team at bay. distance” added the source to the “Daily Star”.