Putin removes Brazil from list of hostile countries against Russia

posted on 07/03/2022 14:18 / updated on 07/03/2022 14:18



(credit: Alan Santos/PR)

Amid the invasion of Ukraine, which culminated in intense sanctions against Russia since the end of February, the Kremlin released this Monday (7/2) a list of countries considered hostile and to which Brazil is not a part.

The list includes Australia, Albania, Andorra, United Kingdom, the 27 countries of the European Union, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, San Marino, North Macedonia, Singapore, United States. , Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland and Japan.

It is worth remembering that President Jair Bolsonaro visited Moscow a week before the start of the war, when he said that “Brazil stands in solidarity with Russia”. The phrase was criticized internationally, including by White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

Despite the Itamaraty maintaining a neutral stance in the conflict, as expected, Brazil voted in favor of the United Nations (UN) resolution condemning the war.