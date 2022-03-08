Putin suffers from terminal bowel cancer, says British newspaper

Russian President Vladimir Putin is terminally ill with bowel cancer. The information would be sourced from intelligence reports from the Pentagon, from the United States. But also confirmed by the Ukrainian information service, as reported by the newspaper “Daily Star”. This would explain Putin’s “swollen face”, the result of taking medicine.

One of the Pentagon sources is a former military man, specializing in intelligence services. This former official, who now works at the Pentagon, reported that there is a group of analysts who study the Russian president. That’s where the news of the disease comes from, that Putin, 69, is seriously compromised.

Swelling in the face is usually a reaction to steroids and chemotherapy. Putin’s frown would be the result of pain caused by cancer. In addition, the ills of the disease would justify the increasingly aggressive behavior of the Russian leader. According to the Daily Star, the Pentagon fears that the attack on Ukraine would be the result of this aggression and a way of leaving a legacy for history.

“There are few pictures of Putin smiling in 2022. He doesn’t look happy, unlike what we saw in the past, when he was more smiling,” the former soldier told the English newspaper. “He keeps people at a distance and has a look of pain and agony. Our people do believe in illness”.