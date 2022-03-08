‘Putin will not stop in Ukraine’, says Lithuania

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda warned today that a failure to stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could lead to a global war.

Speaking to top US diplomat, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is not going to stop in Ukraine” and that the world has an obligation to help Ukrainians “for all available means”.

“Deterrence alone is not enough anymore, we will need defense from now on, because otherwise it will be too late here, Secretary. Putin will not stop in Ukraine if he is not stopped,” Nauseda said. “[Temos que usar] all means if we want to avoid World War III. The choice is in our hands.”

Lithuania, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) western military alliance, has sent military aid to Ukraine and has taken in a small number of Ukrainian refugees since the invasion of Russia began on February 24.

Blinken passed through the country today and will visit neighboring Latvia and Estonia in the coming days. He met with Nauseda before speaking with the Foreign Minister and Prime Minister of Lithuania.

The top US diplomat previously told US embassy officials in Vilnius that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine defies basic principles designed to maintain peace between nations.

“It is important that people understand what is really at stake and goes beyond Ukraine, the Baltic countries, Europe,” said the secretary.

*withm Reuters information