Putin’s Nuclear Threat Leads To Iodine Rush In Central Europe

Russian attacks on Ukraine and the comments of Vladimir Putin that the Moscow’s nuclear deterrent is on high alert triggered a wave of anxiety in Central Europe, which motivated people to buy iodine, believing that the drug could protect them from possible radiation. Pharmacy representatives have reported an increase in sales of the substance in recent days.

Iodine, taken in pills or syrup, is thought to protect the body against diseases such as thyroid cancer in case of radiation exposure. In 2011, Japanese authorities recommended that people around the site of the damaged nuclear power plant in fukushima take iodine.

“In the last six days, Bulgarian pharmacies have sold as much [iodo] how much they sold for a year,” said Nikolay Kostov, president of the Pharmacy Union. “Some pharmacies are already sold out. We order new quantities, but I’m afraid they won’t last long.”

Authorities in the region acknowledged the demand but warned that iodine is not needed in the current situation and would not help in the event of nuclear war.

News that Russian forces gained control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plantwhere an accident in 1986 contaminated a huge swath of Ukraine and sent a radioactive cloud across Europe, unnerved people in a region where many remember receiving iodine after the disaster.

You radiation levels at Chernobyl increasedbut are still low enough not to pose a danger to the public despite the movement of Russian military vehicles in the area, the UN nuclear agency, the IAEA, said on Wednesday./ REUTERS