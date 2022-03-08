Road out of Mariupol is littered with landmines

Ukrainian tank destroyed in the Mariupol region, near the Russian border. One of the city’s evacuation routes would be littered with landmines. (Photo: AFP PHOTO / Russian Defense Ministry)

Route to leave Mariupol would be littered with landmines

City is without water, food, energy and medicine, denounces Red Cross

Organization denounces failure to create humanitarian corridor

A road identified as one of the alternatives for evacuation route from the port city of Mariupol in Ukraine is completely overrun with landmines. The complaint came from the director of operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Dominik Stillhart in a statement to BBC radio.

Residents of Mariupol are living in “terrible conditions” without water, food, energy and medicine, according to the non-governmental organization Doctors Without Borders. According to Dominik Stillhart, the situation for anyone trying to leave the city is “extremely dangerous”.

Located 55 km from the Russian border, Mariupol is the largest city still under the control of the Ukrainian government in the Donbass region, where the breakaway areas of Donetsk and Lugansk, partially controlled by pro-Russian groups, are also situated.

The control of Mariupol represents an interest as it would create a continuity of the territorial peninsula between Crimea, Donetsk and Lugansk. On Sunday, an attempt to evacuate at least 200,000 civilians from Mariupol failed.

The institution Doctors Without Borders reported that, on Sunday (6), it was necessary to collect snow and rainwater for the residents of Mariupol. According to the testimony of a member of the organization, there are long lines to get water and it is not clear where bread can be obtained.

The unidentified person said that in recent days the bombings have been “stronger and closer”.

“According to people reporting, several grocery stores were destroyed by missiles and the remaining goods were taken by people in desperation,” said the member, who declined to be named.

Also according to him, there is no energy, heating, cell phone connection and medicines in pharmacies and that “nobody heard anything about any evacuation”.

Doctors Without Borders reported that several members of the entity are in Mariupol with their families.

Russia had announced a ceasefire and the creation of a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol by the Russian government, but Ukrainian authorities said there was difficulty in carrying out the rescue due to the bombings.

Meanwhile, the Russian government accuses “neo-Nazi combat units” in Mariupol of barring the departure of civilians in order to use them as human shields.

Christine Jamet, director of operations for Doctors Without Borders, called for safe routes to be established for people to leave Mariupol, including members of the organization with their families.

“Civilians cannot be trapped in a war zone. People who seek safety must be able to do so, without fear of violence,” he said.