Rocket collides with the Moon and opens a crater up to 20 meters in diameter

Flying at a speed of 8,000 km/h, an abandoned rocket collided with the Moon this Friday, 04, around 09:25 GMT. According to astronomers who monitored the event, the collision took place on the far side of the Moon, which faces away from Earth, and therefore cannot be seen by telescopes or satellites.

Experts say the fall may have created a crater 10 to 20 meters in diameter. To further investigate the phenomenon, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter lunar rover is heading to the site, where it is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The impact, however, could have a happy ending, as it will be able to bring up new information about a deeper layer of the lunar surface.

The abandoned rocket is space debris left over from satellites that were put into orbit. In January, space debris was identified by amateur and professional astronomers using the Guide software, which helps in the observation of stars and asteroids.

According to Guide developer Bill Gray, the abandoned rocket was part of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 model. However, after two weeks Gray said he was wrong, and corrected himself by stating that it is actually a Chinese engine, the Chang 5-TI. China, however, denies that the debris is part of its satellites.

The reason for so much confusion in the identification of the artifact is that it is very difficult to track this space debris. Most are loose and flying through Earth’s orbit at lightning-fast speeds, without much public record of when and where they came from, and at what point they detached from the main vehicle.

Gray took advantage of the case to call for reduced space junk and better rocket tracking systems. According to the astronomer, companies should deorbit unused thrusters whenever possible, again to prevent debris from accumulating in Earth’s orbit. The scientist also advised the creation of an international organization to carry out the tracking of these objects.