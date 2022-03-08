Russia adopts list of “hostile” countries that will be reimbursed in rubles

Russian authorities have established a list of countries “hostile” to Moscowwith which individuals and companies will be able to pay their debts in rubles, a currency that has lost 45% of its value since January, the government said on Monday.

The list of countries, drawn up after a presidential decree on Friday that referred to an “interim procedure”, includes, among others, countries in the European Union (EU), Australia, the United States, Canada, Switzerland and Japan.

For this, the debtor can request a Russian bank to create a special ruble account in the name of the foreign creditor and send him a payment in Russian currency for the amount due, at the exchange rate of the day in question, as indicated by the Central Bank.

This measure will apply to payments exceeding 10 million rubles per month. It is one of the first Russian responses to the unprecedented sanctions imposed by several foreign countries after their military intervention in Ukraine.

The sanctions caused the ruble’s historic devaluation and are accompanied by the freezing of part of the funds of the authorities abroad, which prevents the Central Bank from supporting the Russian currency.

The Russian currency was trading on Monday morning at 137.70 rubles per dollar. Since January 1, it has lost 45% of its value.

See too



