Russia and Ukraine end third meeting with ‘small advance’

The third round of negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives ended on Monday afternoon with “small positive developments” regarding improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors.

The information was confirmed by the adviser to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, on his Twitter account. “We are continuing with intensive consultations on the basic political bloc of the regulations, along with a ceasefire and security guarantees,” he said in a video.

According to Moscow negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, quoted by the Tass news agency, Russia hopes that “tomorrow the humanitarian corridors will work”.

An image released by the government of Belarus, an ally of Moscow, showed earlier delegations from the two countries. A fourth round of negotiations will soon take place on Belarusian territory.

“Our expectations were not met, but negotiations will continue,” said Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, quoted by TASS.

Leonid Slutksy, another Russian negotiator, explained to Interfax that representatives of President Vladimir Putin do not believe that “definitive results will be achieved in the next round of negotiations”, because “it is a difficult job”.

Ahead of the meeting, a Russian spokesperson explained that Russia’s demands are that Ukraine not be part of NATO at any time; recognize the separation of Crimea; and recognize the independence of the breakaway republics of Donbass.

Beginning on February 24, the Russian offensive caused more than 1.5 million people to flee from Ukraine and the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

