Russia and Ukraine fail to agree on humanitarian corridors at 3rd ceasefire meeting | National Journal

The third meeting between negotiators from Ukraine and Russia ended without consensus. This is what special envoys Rodrigo Carvalho, Ross Salinas and Ernani Lemos report from Poland.

The main topic of the meeting in Belarus was the stalemate over the humanitarian corridors – ways for the elderly, women and children to leave areas that are being bombed. An agreement that had been made at the previous meeting.

The Ukrainian negotiator said that progress had been made in discussions on the evacuation of civilians, but that, in general, negotiations remained stuck. On the Russian side, the perception was that expectations were not met.

On the weekend, both attempts to evacuate civilians through humanitarian corridors failed. THE Ukraine accused the Russia of violating the ceasefire. This Monday (7), the Russian negotiator returned the accusation and said that the Ukrainian military was to blame..

Russia and Ukraine agreed a new round of negotiation: the fourth. Meanwhile, the heads of diplomacy of the countries, Serguei Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, agreed to meet on Thursday (11), in Turkey, in what will be the first meeting of the two since the Russian invasion.

1 of 1 Russia has proposed some paths for the removal of civilians from conflict areas — Photo: Jornal Nacional/ Reproduction Russia has proposed some paths for the withdrawal of civilians from conflict areas — Photo: Jornal Nacional/ Reproduction

Earlier, the two governments had commented on the creation of humanitarian corridors. Russia has proposed some avenues for the evacuation of civilians from conflict areas. Anyone leaving Kiev, for example, would have to go to Gomel, in Belarus – a country that is supporting the Russian invasion. Whoever left Kharkiv would have to go to enemy territory, Russia. Only the residents of Sumy and Mariupol would have alternatives: they could go to Russia or other cities in Ukraine.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian president called the proposal “immoral”. The Russian government, on the other hand, said that it is Ukrainian nationalists who do not let civilians out so that they can stay and serve as human shields.

On this second, Mykolaiv’s mayor said the city woke up at 5 am to the bombing and accused the Russians of using cluster bombs, which split and spread to reach a larger area. An international convention prohibits this type of bomb. THE Russia did not sign the treaty, as well as U.S and China.

Mykolaiv is strategically located to control the Black Sea coast and stands in the way of Russian troops marching westward towards Odessa, another important city.

The Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister informed that the material damages in the country are already more or less $10 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for tougher sanctions against Russia, such as a boycott of Russian oil and an embargo against exports.

The Kremlin spokesman again underlined Russia’s demands. Dmitry Peskov said the military operation will end as soon as Ukraine:

Recognize the annexation of Crimea;

Recognize the independence of the breakaway republics of Luhansk and Donetsk;

Change the Constitution to prevent entry into any bloc, such as the European Union.

This whole impasse drags on and takes thousands of people out of Ukraine with it. It is impressive how the flow of refugees in Poland continues to be very large. Since early this Monday, the team at National Journal saw many people at one station.

During the report, a train arrived that was going to take a large group – hundreds of people – to a larger, more structured city in Poland. A man is trying to organize, was going to take a little baby. That’s all day long: a million people have already crossed from Ukraine to Poland in these days of war.

live, on GloboNews, the reporting team met a family. Veronica and her family were waiting for a train to a town that is six, seven hours from the border.

“Look, I still don’t really know what I’m feeling. I never imagined this would happen. I can’t believe Putin is doing this,” says Veronica.

Like thousands of other refugees, Veronica is grateful for the Polish people’s welcome.

“It’s safe here. The people are very good, they are giving everything, food, housing. They are taking care of us,” she comments.

Veronica is married to Uael, from Jordan. They all lived in the port region of Odessa, Ukraine’s fourth largest city on the shores of the Black Sea. The Ukrainian president said on Sunday that Russia was preparing to attack the port of Odessa.

Uael says that the family spent the last few days hearing the noise of an explosion, a helicopter hovering and that he lost US$ 500,000 from properties he was renting. But the most important thing is to have a wife and children alive: it makes him feel strong.

Veronica wants to talk more about Putin. She says she wants the Russian president dead: “He killed children. We all hate him. These days my daughter went out to get the dog and saw a tank passing on the street of our house. She was very scared and called me to let me know. I was at work and I started crying, I couldn’t work anymore,” she says.

“My mother was Russian, from Siberia, my father Ukrainian. It is unbelievable that this is happening. I went to Russia many times. Beautiful country, good people, but this president…”, she laments.