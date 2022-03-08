Russia announces temporary ceasefire and creates six humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian cities from the air, land and sea on Monday, with warnings that they were preparing for an attack on the capital Kiev, as terrified civilians failed for a second day to escape Mariupol in a ceasefire. failed. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has announced that it will observe a temporary ceasefire in four cities Ukrainian forces for the creation of humanitarian corridors, used for the evacuation of civilians from areas of conflict and for the delivery of supplies to cities where there is fighting, from the morning of this Tuesday.

The measure, which had been flagged earlier and has now been confirmed and detailed, had been called “immoral” by the Ukrainian sidesince, in its initial version, it only established escape routes to Russia and Belarus.

From 10 am Moscow time, a ceasefire will be declared and six humanitarian corridors are opening:

one from Kiev to Gomel (Belarus);

two from Mariupol to Zaporijia (Ukraine) and Rostov-on-Don (Russia);

one from Kharkiv to Belgorod (Russia);

and two from Sumy to Belgorod (Russia) and Poltava (Ukraine)

The statements came from Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, quoted by Interfax.

According to the ministry, Ukrainians will have to agree on routes and times by 3 am Moscow time, 9 pm GMT, and provide written security guarantees to the Russian side.

Half an hour before the scheduled time for the ceasefire, according to RIA Novosti, the two sides will need to establish continuous communication to exchange information about the operation.

“Detailed information on humanitarian corridors was brought to the attention of the Ukrainian side in advance, as well as the relevant structures of the UN, the Osce (Organization for European Security and Cooperation) and the International Committee of the Red Cross,” Konashenkov said. Drones will also be used to monitor the progress of the operation.

The detailing of the proposed corridors came hours after Russia announced its intention to allow its creation, as a way of mitigating the impact of the military offensive among civilians — however, as the corridors initially led only to Russian and Belarusian territories, the initiative was called of “immoral” by Ukraine, which has yet to comment on current plans.

On the weekend, an attempt to establish corridors in cities such as Mariupol quickly failed, with Russians and Ukrainians exchanging accusations over the ceasefire violation. The opening of these corridors was established in direct conversations between representatives of the two countries, held in Belarus.

“Both sides need to be careful to spare civilians and their homes and infrastructure in their military operations,” Martin Griffths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, told a meeting of the UN Security Council. “And that includes allowing civilians safe passage to voluntarily leave areas of hostilities in the direction of their choice.

According to the Interdepartmental Coordinating Committee of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, 173,000 people have already been evacuated by Russian forces from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, partially controlled by pro-Moscow militias.

