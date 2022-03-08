Russia desperate for losses and invasion stalled, says UK; Ukraine announces death of another Russian general | World

Russian military forces are desperate and will be more brutal, UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace said in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday.
Russia is not advancing, the column in northern Ukraine is practically stuck, he said.
Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday it had killed Russian general Vitaly Gerasi near the city of Kharkiv.
Image of General Vitaly Gerasi; Ukrainians claim they killed him — Photo: Disclosure / Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Gerasi is the second commander the Ukrainians claim to have killed since the invasion began. The first was General Andrei Sukhovetsky, who reportedly died at the end of February.
The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet commented.
The Russians have made a single balance of losses so far: they say that about 500 soldiers have died. Ukraine claims the number is 11,000.
The actual number must be more than 3,000, according to a US military official, who declined to be named, to the New York Times. In addition to these deaths, the Ukrainians shot down planes carrying paratroopers, Russian helicopters and wreaked havoc on enemy convoys. This was done with military equipment supplied by the US and Turkey.
Video shows plane shot down in Kharkiv, Ukraine
The Americans also say that there is a lack of fuel and food, and that the Russians themselves are sabotaging their vehicles to avoid fighting.
By now, the Russians have deployed nearly all of the 150,000 troops who were in areas near Ukraine’s border before the invasion, a US Defense Ministry official who asked not to be named told Reuters news agency.