Russia does not go to the International Court of Justice

Russia refused to appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday, the start of hearings on a request by Ukraine for the UN tribunal to force Moscow to end its invasion.

Russia’s absence was criticized by the presiding judge of the court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, and by the Ukrainian delegation.

The ICJ “regrets that Russia did not appear” at the start of the oral proceedings, said Joan Donoghue, indicating that the absence of the Russian ambassador to the Netherlands was notified.

“The fact that the seats Russia was supposed to occupy are empty says a lot,” said Anton Korynevich, a member of the Ukrainian delegation.

Ukraine submitted the request to the ICJ against on 26 February, two days after the start of the military offensive.

Kiev requires urgent action to end the invasion before deciding on the merits of the matter, something that could take years. The ICJ has a “responsibility to act,” Korynevich said.

“Someone has to stop Russia,” he added. Dozens of Ukrainians gathered outside the courthouse, chanting “Stop Putin, stop the war” and “stop the genocide”.

“Put down your weapons”

In his speech announcing his armed intervention against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he wanted to defend the Russian-speaking population from the Kiev genocide.

An absurd and grotesque lie, according to Ukraine, which categorically denies the existence of such an event and considers that the Russian invasion has no legal basis.

“Putin lies and the Ukrainians, our countrymen, die,” Korynevich said.

“Russia’s lie is all the more offensive and ironic because it appears that it is Russia that is planning acts of genocide in Ukraine,” Kiev said in its request.

The ICJ was founded in 1946 to resolve disputes between states. Its decisions are binding and unappealable, but the court has no way of enforcing them.

The main legal body of the UN bases its conclusions mainly on treaties and conventions.

“Let’s settle our disagreement as civilized nations,” Korynevich insisted, before heading straight to Moscow: “Lower your weapons and present your evidence.”

Ukraine has asked the ICJ to act to protect the Ukrainian population.

“Our fate is in your hands,” concluded Oksana Zolotaryova, a member of the Ukrainian delegation.

Also in The Hague, the International Criminal Court (ICC), which tries individuals accused of the world’s worst atrocities, opened an investigation last week into charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.