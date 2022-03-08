Russia has sent almost all troops to the border, says Pentagon

posted on 07/03/2022 23:59 / updated on 08/03/2022 00:00



(credit: Mikhail Klimentyev / SPUTNIK / AFP)

Russia has committed almost all of its combat power stationed along the border with Ukraine, the Pentagon said on Monday, as it announced that another 500 American troops had been deployed to Europe to bolster NATO security.

Faced with intensified Russian operations, Moscow is now looking to “recruit” foreign fighters, including Syrians, the US Defense Department said. According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, Russian forces “have not made any noticeable progress in recent days” apart from advances in southern Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin over the weekend ordered an “additional 500 US troops to Europe to augment the forces already on the continent,” a Defense Department official told reporters.

“These additional forces will be positioned to respond to the current security context” following the Russian invasion of Ukraine “and to reinforce NATO’s defensive and deterrent capabilities, particularly on the eastern flank,” he explained. The Pentagon has already sent 12,000 additional troops to Europe this year.

US President Joe Biden has clearly said that any contingent sent to Europe is not destined for Ukraine and will not participate in the war there. These are preventive movements in NATO countries, of which Kiev is not a part.

The US Defense Department official calculates that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already sent into Ukraine “almost 100% of his combat forces” that were concentrated in recent months on the Russian-Ukrainian border, that is, more than 150,000 troops, “by American estimates”.

“He [Putin] already sent almost all [as tropas] to the interior” of the attacked country, explained the source, who says that the bombings against several cities intensified and began to target “civilian objectives, civil infrastructure and residential areas”.

Without clearly accusing Moscow of deliberately attacking civilians, the source considered that these attacks happen “increasingly and on an ever-increasing scale.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the Russians are preparing to attack Odessa, a strategic port city on the shores of the Black Sea.

“We believe the Russians want to take Odessa,” said the Pentagon official, who did not rule out a possible amphibious attack backed by ground troops. However, the source added that the United States “at this moment has no indication of a possible move” on that front.



