Russia imposes conditions to silence weapons and end the war

posted on 03/08/2022 06:00



(credit: Handout / UKRAINE EMERGENCY MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

The war has entered its 13th day today with the prospect of creating humanitarian corridors to allow the passage of refugees and with the imposition of demands from Moscow for peace. Russia announced that, starting at 9 am today (4 am in Brasilia), it would adopt a punctual truce in different Ukrainian regions to allow the evacuation of residents of Kiev and the cities of Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernigov and Mariupol. Nearly 4% of Ukraine’s population — or 1.7 million people — fled the Russian invasion.

Shortly after the statement made by the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow forces of sabotaging the evacuation of civilians. “There was an agreement on humanitarian corridors. Did it work? In its place there were Russian tanks, Russian Grads (rocket launchers), Russian mines,” he said in a video posted on the social network Telegram. “They (Russians) ensure that a small corridor is opened to the occupied territory, to a few dozen people. Not so much to Russia, but to the propagandists, directly to the television cameras.”

As the third round of diplomatic negotiations unfolded in Belarus, Russia slightly eased the list of demands and promised to end the “special operation” if Ukraine backs out of plans to join the European Union and the Treaty Organization of North Atlantic (Ortan) and recognize Crimea and Donbass (east) as independent regions. The demand for “denazification” of the country was dropped. Ukrainian negotiators acknowledged that, in yesterday’s dialogues, they obtained some positive results on the logistics of humanitarian corridors. However, the Kremlin declared that “expectations” were not met. Next Thursday, Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov (Russia) and Dmytro Kuleba (Ukraine) will meet in southern Turkey.

A controversy surrounding humanitarian corridors has heightened the plight of refugees even further. Russian forces announced the halting of bombing in some regions “for humanitarian purposes” and the opening of corridors to rescue residents of Kiev, Kharkiv, the port of Mariupol and Sumy. As half of the runners headed towards Russia and Belarus, the proposal was rejected by Kiev.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths appealed to the Security Council to guarantee “safe corridors to bring humanitarian aid to areas of hostility”. “Civilians in places like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Melitopol and other cities desperately need help, in particular vital medical supplies,” he warned. “Various ways are possible, but this must be done in accordance with the parties’ obligations under the laws of war.”





Resistance

Yesterday afternoon, while trying to get his students out of Ukraine, Serhiy Kvit, dean of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy (NaUKMA), listened to the sound of explosions closer and closer to the capital. “Kiev is very close to the border with Russia. Because of its historical importance for Ukraine, the border has been targeted,” he told the Post by telephone. Despite the Russian tanks being positioned on Kiev’s western flank, Serhiy doubts the fall of the city founded in the year 482, where almost 3 million people lived even before the war. “The Russians cannot occupy Kiev, even though they control some of the surrounding suburbs and small towns,” he added. He called “ridiculous” the withdrawal of “denazification” from the Kremlin’s demands.

A professor at the same university and a colleague of Serhiy’s, Olexiy Haran sent two of his three daughters to Hungary and to the region of Vinnytsya (west), considered safer. The expert accused the Russians of “cynicism”. “They want to transfer the Ukrainian residents of the besieged cities to the aggressor Russia and its ally Belarus, from where my people have been hit by artillery fire. The idea is to turn the Ukrainians into hostages”, he commented, classifying as ” crazy” a first proposal from Moscow involving humanitarian corridors. “The Russians have deported many Ukrainians to Siberia, where they are being held in gulags (forced labor camps). Moscow’s demands are a bluff.”

According to Haran, Vladimir Putin’s forces suffered immense losses on the battlefield. “Recognition of the independence of Crimea and Donbass (east) would be insane. Even Ukrainian civilians do not agree with this. People are united to take up arms. Women help make Molotov cocktails, and volunteers dig trenches in the capital. We will definitely not surrender. Handing over parts of our territory is out of the question. The Russians thought we would receive their tanks with flowers,” he said.

He believes that the creation of real and viable humanitarian corridors is one of the most urgent conditions for a ceasefire. “It is necessary to stop bombing civilians,” he added. At the same time, he reminds us that Russia is not to be trusted. “The Russians announce such a measure and then attack people,” he said, his voice denoting tiredness.

Siege

Despite the moves in the diplomatic field, the war shows no signs of slowing down. Yesterday, a bombing raid on the town of Makariv, about 50km from Kiev, hit an industrial bakery and left 13 dead. The Ukrainian capital awaits the arrival of Russian troops with apprehension and fear. “The capital is preparing to defend itself,” Vitali Kitschko, the mayor of Kiev, said on the Telegram app. “Kiev will resist! Will defend himself!” he added.

In a live video released last night, Zelensky insisted on proving that he remains in charge of the country, after a wave of rumors that he was in hiding or that he had fled to Poland. “I stay here, I stay in Kiev … I’m not afraid,” Zelensky said.

The humanitarian tragedy of refugees is compounded by the supply crisis in Ukraine. Several cities besieged by the Russian military suffer from food and water shortages, as well as a lack of electricity. “In Kiev, it is difficult to get milk and dairy products, but we still have food and water. Some markets provide water free of charge. There is a lot of solidarity among Ukrainians. There are places where you can get bread without paying,” said Olexiy Haran. He assures that territorial defense units, made up of civilians, are scattered all over Kiev, waiting for the Russians.

While the Russians insist on few civilian casualties, Ukraine’s Education Minister Sergii Shkarlet said 211 schools were hit during the bombings.