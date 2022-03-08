Russia predicts cut in gas supply to Europe

Experts agree that the natural gas service is Russia’s main geopolitical weapon – Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images

Russia, which is Europe’s main gas supplier, has threatened to cut off supplies to the region, if economic sanctions are imposed on the energy sector. The measure has been discussed by EU countries, but not approved until alternative sources are found. The information is from UOL.

Experts agree that the natural gas service is Russia’s main geopolitical weapon, which supplies about 40% of what is consumed by Europe.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in a statement yesterday, suggested cutting gas supplies to Europe.

“In connection with unfounded accusations against Russia and the imposition of the Nord Stream 2 ban, we have every right to take a corresponding decision and impose an embargo on the pumping of gas through the Nord Stream 1 Gas Pipeline. decision.”

As financial sanctions against the country led by Vladimir Putin intensify, European countries continue to buy Russian gas. Sanctions are intended to weaken a country’s economy and, in the midst of possible losses, lead to negotiations in the midst of the ongoing conflict.

Western countries, in relation to the war between Russians and Ukrainians, intend to use sanctions to weaken Russia and pressure Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview published by the BBC, Ángel Saz-Carranza, director of the Center for Global Economics and Geopolitics at the Spanish business school Esade and visiting professor at Georgetown University, in the United States, called Russian gas “Europe’s Achilles heel in this war.” “.

“This is what allows Russia to capitalize and finance this adventure,” he said.

Alexander Novak also warned that oil prices could double to $300 a barrel if the US and its allies banned oil imports from Russia.

“The rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market.”

Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer and supplies 30% of its oil to Europe.