Russia proposes to nationalize foreign factories that have closed operations

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – A senior member of Russia’s ruling party has proposed nationalizing foreign-owned factories that have shut down operations in the country over what the Kremlin calls a special military operation in Ukraine.

Several foreign companies, including Toyota, Nike and homeware retailer IKEA, announced the temporary closure of stores and factories in Russia to pressure the Kremlin to end its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

In a statement published late on Monday on the United Russia website, the secretary of the ruling party’s general council, Andrei Turchak, said the closure of operations was a “war” against Russia’s citizens.

The statement named Finnish private food companies Fazer, Valio and Paulig as the latest to announce closures in Russia.

“United Russia proposes nationalizing the production sites of companies that announce their departure and closing production in Russia during the special operation in Ukraine,” Turchak said.

“This is an extreme measure, but we will not tolerate being stabbed in the back and we will protect our people. This is a real war, not against Russia as a whole, but against our citizens,” he said.

“We will take harsh retaliatory measures, acting in accordance with the laws of war,” Turchak added.

Paulig’s chief executive told Reuters in an email that this would not change his plans to withdraw from Russia. Fazer and Valio declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

