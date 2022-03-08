Russia releases ‘strange’ video of International Space Station falling apart

Does the video signal a threat from Russia? Photo: Reproduction from the internet.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the head of the Russian state corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, seems to want to “send a message” to the United States, in response to the sanctions applied to Russia.

Recently, a ‘strange’ video was released by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, in which the International Space Station (ISS) falls apart after Russian cosmonauts leave.

A few weeks ago, Rogozin addressed threatening remarks to the United States after Joe Biden imposed sanctions on Russia at the beginning of the invasions of Ukraine.

“If you block cooperation with us, who will prevent the ISS from carrying out an uncontrolled deorbit and crashing into the United States?” asked the head of the Russian space agency on Twitter.

According to the space news portal Nasa Watch, in a post on the social network, the video is about an obvious threat by the head of the Russian State Space Corporation to the ISS and to space collaboration between countries in the development of the post.

“Russian government-controlled RIA Novosti posted a video on Telegram, made by Roscosmos, in which cosmonauts say goodbye to Mark Vande Hei on the ISS, leave, and the Russians part ways with the rest of the ISS,” the statement said. page on Twitter.

The information is from Futurism.