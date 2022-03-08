Russia says it has already destroyed all operational Ukrainian air force aircraft

Ukrainian SU-27. Photo by Dave_S. from Witney, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia





Russia’s Defense Ministry has warned Eastern European countries, including NATO member Romania, against hosting Ukrainian military aircraft, saying they could end up embroiled in an armed conflict.

Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a video presentation that some Ukrainian fighter jets had been redeployed to Romania and other Ukraine’s neighbors. He warned that if these warplanes attacked Russian forces from the territory of these nations, “could be considered the involvement of these countries in the military conflict”..

Konashenkov said: “We know for sure that Ukrainian fighter planes flew to Romania and other neighboring countries. The use of the airfield network of these countries to base Ukrainian military aviation with the subsequent use of force against the Russian army can be considered as the involvement of these states in an armed conflict.”.

The spokesperson also stated that “practically everyone” Ukraine’s combat-ready planes were destroyed.

On the Ukrainian side, there is no information about it and there is also no evidence to confirm the Russian statement. In any case, it has been several days since images of Ukrainian actions being carried out from aircraft have been released.

Watch the presentation below.



