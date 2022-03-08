Russia turns to China’s UnionPay after Visa and Mastercard leave the country

With the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, many companies suspended their services from the Soviet country, including Mastercard, Visa and American Express. After the departure of US providers, Russia announced that it may turn to China UnionPay — the world’s largest card provider — to supply the country’s payment and settlement activities.

The three US payment companies announced the suspension of their services in Russia between the 5th and 6th of March – a move that further isolates the Russian economy. According to payment providers, cards issued outside the Soviet country will no longer work at ATMs or domestic businesses.

However, Mastercard and Visa cards issued in the country can still be accepted until the expiration date, according to the Central Bank of Russia.

After the departure of the providers, Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, announced that the company has been considering the possibility of issuing cards using the Chinese system, UnionPay, in conjunction with the Russian domestic payment system, Mir, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Alfa Bank and Tinkoff Bank have also been talking to Unionpay and studying the possibility of issuing cards through the Chinese payment system.

If UnionPay is widely adopted by Russian banks, citizens will be able to make payments in physical stores in more than 180 countries around the world and international transactions online in more than 200 regions abroad, according to the company itself.

Russia turns to Chinese UnionPay after Visa, Mastercard and Amex leave the country (Image: Reproduction/Aranami/Flickr)

With the absence of Visa, Mastercard and Amex in the country, Russia’s central bank has advised its citizens to adopt cash as a form of payment abroad. The institution also said that Mir domestic network cards could be used in Turkey, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and the breakaway territories of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

The possible adoption of the UnionPay system could make Russia increasingly dependent on China due to its isolation from Europe and the United States and it is also unknown how much the world’s second largest economy is willing to risk for the Soviet country, considering that Beijing was quick to help Russia after its economy was hit by sanctions from around the world.

In addition, if the Chinese payment system is adopted by most Russian banks, the company could benefit even more, and could become a strong rival to Visa and Mastercard. UnionPay currently has more than 7 billion cards in circulation — much of it in China.

It is important to note that before the announcement of the departure of Visa, Mastercard and Amex, several Russian banks were already issuing UnionPay cards — with Rosselkhozbank, Pochta Bank, Gazprombank, Bank St. Petersburg being some of the institutions, according to Russian news agency Tass.

