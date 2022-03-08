Russia urges return to peaceful coexistence with US

Russia and the United States should return to the principle of “peaceful coexistence” as during the Cold War, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to a report by the Interfax news agency. The positioning of the country governed by Vladimir Putin takes place amidst tensions due to the invasion of Ukraine, which today completes thirteen days.

The Foreign Ministry added that it is open to “honest and mutually respectful” dialogue with the US and that there is hope that normality in relations between the two countries can be restored, Interfax reported.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that the country is “prepared” if diplomacy with Russia does not work to resolve conflicts with Ukraine and that US officials have been pushing ahead with the “commitment” to impose sanctions on the Kremlin. .

“We are acting on this in our support of Ukraine to ensure that we exert maximum pressure on Putin to end the war. We are prepared for that in terms of ensuring that our alliance is strong and prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory. North Atlantic Treaty),” said Blinken.

US sanctions on Russia

In recent days, the United States has imposed some of the toughest sanctions on Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began. Sanctions are intended to weaken a country’s economy and, in the midst of possible losses, lead to negotiations in the midst of the ongoing conflict.

In the case of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Western countries intend to use sanctions to weaken Russia and pressure Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden says Russia is “isolated”. Among the measures adopted by the United States are the closure of US airspace to planes leaving Russia and sanctions to target Russian oligarchs.

“The US Department of Justice has created a task force to go after the Russian oligarchs. We are joining European allies to keep their yachts, jets, luxury goods imprisoned. [Putin] little knows what’s to come,” Biden announced.

The US government also assesses whether Russia has committed war crimes. The analysis includes evidence of Russian attacks on civilians, as well as the offensive against Ukraine’s nuclear plants.

The US, however, has not yet reached a conclusion on the matter, said Joe Biden’s spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, at a press conference. She stressed that the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, considered the largest of its kind in Europe, was the “height of irresponsibility”.

Ukraine presses US for help

Ukraine is pushing the US for more military aid. President Volodymyr Zelensky says Biden “can do more” to stop the war. “I’m sure he can and would like to believe it. He’s capable of doing it.”

The White House repeats that Biden is steadfast in his commitment to keeping American troops out of the conflict.

One of Ukraine’s requests is the creation of a no-fly zone. The United States and the nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) opposes it because the measure “would carry a considerable risk of creating a direct conflict between our countries [aliados da Otan] and Russia”.

In a scenario of military conflict, a “no-fly zone” would be the blockade for any aircraft to enter the perimeter, in order to prevent enemy incursions through the air and consequent attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said countries that imposed such a no-fly zone would be considered participants in the conflict.

What was the Cold War?

With the end of World War II, in 1945, the Cold War began, when the USA and the former Soviet Union did not face each other in a direct military conflict. Despite the hostility that existed between the two superpowers, both sides knew that an all-out war would threaten the planet.

One of the main features of the Cold War was to transfer military conflicts to other parts of the world such as Africa, Asia and Latin America. Examples of these wars were the US intervention in Vietnam during the 1960s and 1970s, the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan in the late 1970s to mid of the 1980s. The Cold War ended in 1991 with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

*With information from Reuters