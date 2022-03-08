Russia v Ukraine: Sumy will have humanitarian corridor

After yesterday’s agreement between Russia and Ukraine, residents have managed to leave at least two cities in the invaded country. A humanitarian corridor opened today in Sumy, a Ukrainian city about 330 kilometers east of the capital Kiev, close to the Russian border. Yesterday, Sumy was hit by a Russian attack, which killed children; this morning, there was a report of a shooting despite the hallway. “Let’s try again,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukraine’s presidency. The country expects the opening of more corridors.

Today, the 13th day of the Russian invasion, Ukraine accused Russia of preventing the departure of women, the elderly and children from Mariupol. “The enemy carried out an attack exactly in the direction of the humanitarian corridor,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said. Yesterday, Russia promised a truce in five Ukrainian cities for the evacuation of Ukrainians via corridors: Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernigov, Mariupol and the capital, Kiev.

In irpin, a city close to Kiev and not on the Russian truce list, about 150 people were evacuated today, according to Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the region. Since yesterday people have been leaving the city. The only exit from the city to the road to Kiev is via a crossing under a bridge that has been destroyed. There are reports of a three-hour queue to get across. The State Emergency Service has provided medical assistance when needed.

People are evacuated from Irpin, Ukraine Image: Ukraine Emergency Service

This Tuesday (8), Ukraine still counts the attacks suffered in the last hours. Flames at an oil depot were put out this morning in Chernyakiv, about 165 kilometers west of the capital. The fire started after an attack by Russian forces. In Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, and in Mykolaiv, about 480 kilometers south of Kiev, residential areas were hit by shelling.

For the Ukrainian government, the feeling is that the advance of Russian forces has slowed. “The pace of the enemy’s advance slowed down considerably, and in certain directions where they were advancing, it practically stopped,” said the Ukrainian presidential adviser. oleksiy Arestovych. “Forces that continue to advance, advance in small forces.”

The UN (United Nations) announced today that the number of refugees due to the conflict in Ukraine has surpassed the 2 million mark. About half went to Poland.

People start to use the humanitarian corridor in Sumy, Ukraine Image: Social networks

Hall

The evacuation route in Sumy is to the Ukrainian cities of Golubivka, Lokhvytsia, lubny and Poltava, according to the head of the Regional Administration of Sumy, Dmytro Zhyvytsky. Second Zhyvytskyi, at the time of the evacuation, there was a shooting on the outskirts of the city, but the convoy with the local population was not hit. “Therefore, everyone should consider the level of danger,” he wrote on social media.

The corridor will operate, in local time, from 10 am to 9 pm (from 5 am to 4 pm, Brasília time), according to the Ukrainian government, which says that civilians and foreign students will be evacuated. Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs says 20 buses departed when the corridor went live.

Despite the Russian promise of a truce in some cities. the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, emphasized that no other evacuation routes had been agreed, according to a report by the Ukrainian press vehicle Ukrinform.

Second Vereshchuk, the corridor was “officially approved by the Russian Ministry of Defense in a letter to the International Committee of the Red Cross”. “We, as the party with whom the opening of the humanitarian corridor was agreed, have documentary evidence,” Vereshchuk said.

“We ask Russia to keep its commitment to a ceasefire, refrain from activities that put people’s lives at risk and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid,” he said on his Twitter account. Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

People on an evacuation bus in Sumy, Ukraine Image: Reproduction/Dmytro Zhyvytskyy

other runners

Negotiations are under way to open other humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, Vereshchuk said. According to the deputy prime minister, other routes developed for humanitarian corridors were sent to Russia and Cruz Vemelha:

Volnovakha – Zaporizhia,

Mariupol – Zaporizhia,

Kiev and Kiev region towards western Ukraine,

Kharkiv and Kharkiv region in western Ukraine.

“We urge Russia to immediately agree to these routes, inform the International Committee of the Red Cross and ensure a permanent ceasefire on these routes,” Vershchuk said.

Attack in residential area in Sumy, Ukraine, left at least nine dead; between them, two children Image: Ukraine Emergency Service

Attack on Sumy

Ukraine’s emergency service said today that rescuers had eliminated the aftermath of an airstrike that hit a residential area in Sumy yesterday. Buildings were hit. At least 21 people have died, according to the latest update. Among them, two children, according to authorities.

Mariupol

When complaining about Russia, the government of Ukraine recalled that it had taken steps to allow civilians to leave Mariupolsouthwestern port city Ukrainian. These include demining roads towards Zaporizhia, which is 250 kilometers northwest of Mariupol,

For several days, the Russian army has besieged Mariupol, a city of strategic importance due to its proximity to the annexed Crimea and the self-proclaimed republic of Donbass (east), where pro-Russian separatist troops are located. Several attempts to evacuate some 300,000 civilians from Mariupol have failed in recent days, with Kiev and Moscow exchanging accusations. In the opinion of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the 300,000 people are being taken “hostage” by Russia, claiming that they do not have the possibility to leave the city.

Earlier this morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “assurances” were given about the evacuation of Mariupol residents, but that “it did not work”.

Other attacks

Eleven fires, following bombings from Russia, were reported in Mykolaiv, according to Ukraine’s emergency service. Of them, eight were in residential sectors. At least four civilians died, but the numbers are still being tallied.

Attacks on residential areas were also reported in Kharkiv. Three adults and a child were injured, according to local police, after a building was hit.

Rescue workers search for survivors after attacks in Mykolaiv, Ukraine Image: Ukraine Emergency Service

hospitals

The WHO (World Health Organization) said today that attacks on hospitals, ambulances and other health facilities in Ukraine have increased rapidly in recent days and warned that the country is short of essential medical supplies.

The agency was working to quickly deliver medical supplies to Ukraine, where oxygen, insulin, personal protective equipment, surgical supplies and blood products are running low, WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told the briefing. Providing oxygen, childhood vaccines and mental health expertise were among the WHO’s priorities for the region, he said.

fire in tanks

This morning, flames at an oil depot were put out in Chernyakhiv. The fire started after air strikes. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, two tanks caught fire. Residents in the area around the facility were evacuated. No casualties were reported.

Crews worked to put out a fire at a bombed oil depot in Chernyakhiv, Ukraine; The fire was extinguished this morning (8) Image: 7.mar.2022 – Ukraine Emergency Service

Zelensky snake West

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today criticized the broken “promises” of Western countries to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks. “For 13 days we have been hearing promises. For 13 days they have been telling us that they will help us (…) that there will be planes, that they will deliver us,” he declared in a video posted on Telegram.

“But the responsibility for all this also falls on those who were not able to make a decision in the West 13 days ago. On those who did not protect the Ukrainian sky from Russian assassins,” he added.

(With Ansa, Reuters and AFP)