Russian billionaire transfers BRL 5.5 billion to wife amid war | Economy

Alexei Mordashov, Russian billionaire who deposited BRL 5.5 billion for his wife

Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov transferred $1.1 billion to his wife after Russia’s bombing of Ukraine began. The information was published by Bloomberg.

Considered the richest man in Russia, Mordashov transferred part of his stake in mining company Nordgold, one of the largest on the Asian continent. The amounts were deposited last Monday (28), four days after the first attack by the Russian army on the neighboring country.

Alexei Mordashov holds the largest share of the mining company, even after transferring part of his shares. He left the position of director of the company the day after the transfer, last Tuesday (1st).

Mordashov was sanctioned by European countries in response to Russian attacks on Ukrainians. In addition to him, other Russian businessmen made transfers of assets to relatives in order to reduce the effects of decisions made by Western countries.

In an interview with Russian news agency TASS, Mordashov criticized the sanctions and said they had no connection with geopolitical tensions.