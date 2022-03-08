Russian energy ‘essential’ for Europe, says German chancellor – News

Imports of fossil energy from the Russia are “essential” for the “daily lives of citizens” in Europe, and supplies to the continent cannot be guaranteed any other way at the moment, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

At a time when the United States and the European Union are considering sanctions against Russian oil and gas, in response to the invasion of Ukraine, “the energy supply in Europe for the production of heat, mobility, electricity and industry cannot be guaranteed.” otherwise right now,” said the German head of government.

Fears of a Western embargo on Russian oil sent oil prices soaring again on Monday.





Europe has “deliberately” decided to leave Russian energy deliveries out of sanctions because the measure would destabilize markets and have a strong impact on European economies.

Germany is one of the countries in European Union which are particularly dependent on Russian imports of gas, oil and coal, and the government is working “with its partners in the European Union, and not just the European Union, to find alternatives to Russian energy,” Scholz added. “But this cannot be achieved overnight,” he reiterated.

The European Union imports 40% of the gas it consumes from Russia, and some countries are not in favor of doing without it, even if the objective is to deprive Russia of essential profits. Several German government ministers have spoken out against these measures involving Russian gas.





“We have to be able to maintain sanctions over time,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the ARD network on Sunday.

“It’s no use if in three weeks we find out that we only have electricity for a few days in Germany and those sanctions need to be reconsidered,” he said.

According to a poll published on Monday by the Handelsblatt newspaper, a majority of Germans support this drastic sanction, as 54% of respondents say they are in favor.



