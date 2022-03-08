Russian government makes demands for ceasefire in Ukraine – News

















The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia would end its military offensive in Ukraine if Kiev accepted its conditions, which include recognizing Crimea as Russian territory and independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Russia’s military operation in Ukraine could end “at any time” if Ukraine meets Russia’s conditions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Ukraine must amend its constitution to renounce membership of “any bloc”, recognize Crimea as Russian territory and officially accept the independence of the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, Peskov said, according to the official news agency. Russian news RIA Novosti.



















“In reality, we are already completing the demilitarization of Ukraine. And we will complete it. [Os ucranianos] must abandon military actions,” he said.

In response, the Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky called Russian demands “ultimate”. The Ukrainian president invited Vladimir Putin to talk in search of an agreement to reach a ceasefire.

















