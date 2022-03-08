Russian troops kill mayor and aides in town near Ukraine’s capital

Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported on Monday that the mayor of Gostomel, Yuriy Prylypko, was murdered by Russian troops. Two of his aides also died in the attack.

The Rural Council of Gostomel, a city northwest of the capital, Kiev, confirmed the information. “The head of the community of Gostomel, Yuriy Ilyich Prylypko, was killed while distributing bread to the hungry and medicine to the sick, comforting tormented and desperate people. For this, the occupiers shot him dead, along with his comrades-in-arms Ruslan Karpenko and Ivan Zoria,” the statement said.

The agency reports that Prylypko did not hide. “He could have endured the attacks in a basement, and no one would blame him for that.”

See too

“But people expected him, saw hope in him, believed in him. So he made his choice. He died for the community, he died for Gostomel, he died a hero. Eternal memory and our gratitude,” the council wrote.

On Sunday, the president of the UkraineVolodmyr Zelensky, granted the title of “Heroine City” to six Ukrainian regions and villages, including Gostomel, who were said to be defending themselves valiantly from the Russian invaders.



