Russian, Ukrainian negotiators make ‘small breakthroughs’ on humanitarian corridors – News

The third round of negotiations between representatives Russians and Ukrainians ended this Monday (7) with small advances on the issues of creating humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians from the country.

Ukraine’s negotiator Mykhailo Podoliak said on Twitter that he considers the results achieved at Monday’s meeting “positive” on issues facing the runners.

“We have achieved some positive results in the logistics of humanitarian corridors,” said Podoliak, who also serves as an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency.





On the other hand, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky considered that the meeting between the countries “did not live up to the expectations” of Russia.

“We hope that next time we can make a more significant advance,” he added at a press conference broadcast by Russian public television channel Rossiya 24.

During the second round of talks on Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed on the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the departure of civilians and a temporary end to hostilities along the evacuation routes.





Already this Monday, the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereschuk, announced that the country rejected humanitarian corridors to Belarus and Russia, proposed by Moscow. According to her, the suggestion “is not an acceptable option”.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the Russia expresses “moral and political cynicism” in proposing humanitarian corridors that end up bringing Ukrainian refugees into the country. “None of this is serious. It’s a moral and political cynicism that I find unbearable,” said the Frenchman.



