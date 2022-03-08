Russians prepare attack on Kiev within 96 hours, institute says | World

Russian forces prepare to attack Kiev in up to 96 hours according to a Monday report from the Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank.

According to the text, the Russians are concentrating on the northeast, northwest and west regions of the Ukrainian capital.

The Russians bring supplies and reinforcements to these areas. In addition, they attack with artillery, air and missiles to weaken the Ukrainian defense.

“It is too early to measure the effectiveness of Russia’s attempts to completely encircle Kiev or take the city,” the statement said.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russians can take the city if the troops are resupplied, reorganized and if there are simultaneous operations on several axes of simultaneous operations.

“Operations in Kiev in the last 72 hours did not provide sufficient evidence to assess this probability,” the text reads.

Russia desperate for losses and invasion stalled, says UK; Ukraine announces death of another Russian general

Cities close to Kiev

The report also talks about Russian tactics to conquer the cities of Irpin and Bucha, which are about 20 kilometers from Kiev.

The Russians are trying to besiege and starve the city of Irpin so that the city will surrender. It’s something they did in Syria.

The Ukrainians said the Russians denied Irpin residents water, heating gas and food for three days, and did not allow anyone to leave.

There are reports on social media of attacks on civilian infrastructure.